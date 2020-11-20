BURLINGAME (CBS SF) – There are no reported injuries in a collision between a Caltrain and two occupied vehicles on the Broadway Avenue grade crossing in Burlingame late Friday afternoon.
Tasha Bartholomew, communications manager for the San Mateo County Transit District, said Train #159 was traveling northbound when the collision occurred with the two vehicles at about 4:40 p.m.
There were approximately 45 passengers aboard the train.
The accident temporarily stopped trains near the incident area. As of 5:05 p.m., the southbound tracks reopened under restricted speed limits, and at 5:19 p.m., northbound Train #261 began accommodating passengers who were originally aboard the train that was taken out of service.
There are no further details at this time.
