SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With a surge in coronavirus cases, the information you need to know is coming fast and furious. Here’s a roundup of the COVID stories we’ve published over the last 24 hours.

Project Home: Bay Area Communities Grapple With Lack Of Local Control Under Project Homekey

MILPITAS — Project Homekey is the most aggressive action California has ever taken toward ending homelessness, and it’s leading to lawsuits in communities across the state. “People are really, really angry about this,” said Andre Krammer. Krammer lives in Milpitas and is part of a group of residents who filed a temporary restraining order and a lawsuit trying to halt progress on turning the Extended Stay America Hotel on Hillview Court into a Project Homekey property. “Why didn’t the city notify us?” asked Janice Breaux of Milpitas. “I think my chief concern right now is the lack of public engagement from our community for this project,” explained Milpitas Mayor Rich Tran. Read More

COVID In Workplace: Cal OSHA Adopts Stricter Workplace COVID Pandemic Safety Rules

SAN FRANCISCO — California officials have approved new regulations requiring employers to implement safety measures aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace, the latest state to adopt stricter rules. The state’s Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board heard testimony on an emergency temporary standard that requires businesses to educate employees on ways to prevent infection, provide free personal protective equipment and offer free COVID-19 testing to all employees if three or more employees are infected with the coronavirus within a 14-day period, among other measures. California joins Oregon, Michigan and Virginia in implementing similar standards. Virginia became the first state in the country to approve temporary new workplace safety rules after lawmakers passed the measures in July, citing inaction by federal officials. Labor groups said the new regulations are needed to set clear, enforceable standards.Read More

Some Alameda County Residents Skeptical About New Stay-At-Home Order Impact

OAKLAND — In Alameda County, many residents were wondering Thursday how the new stay-at-home order announced by state health officials would really help the curb the spread of COVID-19. Restaurants will be able to remain open, but what the order intends to do is target behavior responsible for the recent spike in cases. Any mention of the word “curfew” and people KPIX spoke with had very strong opinions about the latest state order. “A curfew is ridiculous. They’re inside anyway. What do we need a curfew for?” asked Berkeley resident Paradise Roberts. She added that her daughters have barely left the house since March, partly because there really aren’t a lot of places to go. Read More

California To Impose Stay-At-Home Order For Counties In Purple Tier

SACRAMENTO — California is imposing a limited stay-at-home order for all counties in the state’s Purple Tier of coronavirus infection level as new daily COVID-19 cases are climbing to the highest levels since the beginning of the pandemic. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the order Thursday afternoon, saying it would apply to the 41 counties currently in the Purple Tier and last for a month. The counties comprise about 90 percent of the state’s population. Non-essential work and gatherings would be banned between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. It would go into effect on November 21. “The virus is spreading at a pace we haven’t seen since the start of this pandemic and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge,” said Newsom in a press release. Read More

San Jose State Spartans Football Game Vs. Fresno State Canceled Over Positive Test In Bulldogs Program

SAN JOSE — The San Jose State Spartans football matchup against the Fresno State Bulldogs scheduled for Saturday has been canceled, due to a COVID-19 case in the Fresno State program. “Though we have dutifully followed all proper protocols, and have received continual guidance from the Fresno County Department of Public Health, we unfortunately have confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 within our football program,” said Fresno State athletics director Terry Tumey. “In coordination with the Fresno County Department of Public Health and extensive contract tracing efforts, we have identified additional student-athletes who, per public health protocols, are required to be quarantined as a precaution,” Tumey went on to say. The officials San Jose State Football Twitter account posted a message from SJSU Head Coach Brent Brennan that read in part, “While there is disappointment about not playing a game this weekend, this is another reminder of how important it is to follow all health and safety guidelines to beat COVID-19.” Read More

BART Board Approves Incentivized Retirement Program To Address Budget Woes

OAKLAND — The BART Board of Directors voted Thursday to forge ahead with an incentivized retirement program intended to help mend the agency’s ailing financial outlook due to the coronavirus pandemic. By an 8-1 vote, the board elected to offer up to 24 weeks of base pay to full-time employees who are or will be eligible for retirement by March 21, 2021. By that date, some 1,650 employees will meet the criteria for retirement eligibility, which include being at least 50 years old and being a BART employee for at least five years, according to agency officials. Employees who take advantage of the incentivized retirement offer would receive four weeks of base pay plus one week of pay per full year they’ve worked for BART, capped at 20 years. Read More

Contra Costa County Sets Up Task Force To Investigate, Fine Mask Violations

WALNUT CREEK — Contra Costa County has launched a task force that will begin site visits and investigating complaints about people not using masks and said it will begin issuing fines for the worst violators. The county has received 900 complaints about no masks or businesses opening illegally and so far have not issued any fines. But that could soon change. “The first step is a warning, but if there is an egregious violator, egregious situation, we will fine people,” said Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Scott Alonso. Fines for individuals will start at $100 and go up to $500, while fines for businesses will start at $250 and go up to $1,000 per infraction. “We feel like after months and months of this, people should really know the three simple things, wear a mask, be scoially distanced, and wash your hands,” said Alonso. Read More

Pac-12 Plan Provides Schools Flexibility to Schedule Non-Conference Games

SAN FRANCISCO – he Pac-12 Conference approved a new plan Wednesday to allow member schools to schedule games against non-conference football opponents subject to certain conditions if previously-scheduled matches are canceled. The conference has had five of its 18 scheduled games during the first three weeks canceled amid COVID-19 issues. California and UCLA were able to schedule a game against each other last weekend on 45 hours’ notice after Cal’s game against Arizona State and UCLA’s matchup against Utah were canceled due to the Sun Devils and Utes having several positive COVID-19 tests. “The Pac-12 is committed to maintaining maximum flexibility to provide our football student-athletes with an opportunity to compete, while continuing to ensure that health and safety remains our number one priority,” Commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement. Colorado was slated to host Arizona State on Saturday but that game was called off earlier this week. Read More

Santa Clara County Cutting Jobs to Balance Next Year’s Budget

SAN JOSE — Santa Clara County supervisors expect to approve more layoffs across county government in the coming days as they address 2021-22 budget for shortfalls created by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Supervisors on Wednesday discussed eliminating about 170 county jobs. They will cast a final vote Friday on the layoffs, which are part of a broader plan to shore up next year’s budget. A precursory vote to move the item forward found supervisors split 3-2, with Cindy Chavez and Dave Cortese casting the dissenting votes. If approved, 132 currently unfilled positions would be eliminated and 38 people would be laid off. The move is estimated to save about $10 million annually. In August, supervisors approved a $3.8 billion budget but were blindsided by a shortfall in the hundreds of millions. They decided then to eliminate about $144 million in jobs that were mostly unfilled, and some services. Read More

Can’t Spare A Square: Toilet Paper Shortage Fears Lead To More ‘Panic Buying’ In Parts Of Country

SAN FRANCISCO — Shortages of toilet paper, paper towels and cleaning supplies are starting to show up across the country again. With COVID-19 cases rising, consumers are starting to hoard toilet paper as they did during the first coronavirus wave back in the spring. The situation has yet to reach those levels but could if the health situation worsens and panic rises Officials at Walmart, the country’s largest retailer, said earlier this week that supply chains have not kept pace with increasing demand, and stocking these goods consistently has grown more challenging with steadily increasing virus case loads. “We do see big differences, depending on the communities that you’re in,” Walmart US CEO John Furner said on a call with analysts Tuesday after Walmart reported its quarterly earnings. “The specific categories where we have the most strain at the present time would be bath tissue and cleaning supplies.” Read More

These trending stories from last 48 hours

UC Berkeley Students Weigh Risks Of Going Home As Holidays Approach

BERKELEY — With holiday travel being discouraged as COVID-19 cases keep rising, students at UC Berkeley and at colleges across the country are left in a predicament, to go or not to go home. Not only is the concern that students can potentially infect their loved ones when they go home but can also bring back the virus to the Bay Area. Michael Kramer, a recent graduate said, “It’s just sad, thinking that things are on the rise and I’m imagining with people traveling in and out for the holidays, cases are only going to go up.” College students from across the country will be heading home for the holidays. Some will be coming back to the Bay Area while others like Kramer will be heading down to Orange County to see his Mom and Dad for Thanksgiving. Read More

Gov. Gavin Newsom Remains On Hot Seat Over French Laundry Dinner Party After Photos Surface

YOUNTVILLE — Gov. Gavin Newsom said this week he made a “bad mistake” by attending a friend’s birthday dinner during a spike in coronavirus cases and promised to “own it” and move forward. But there was more to the story than he revealed. Photos obtained by Fox 11 in Los Angeles show the governor in the company of multiple lobbyists and raise questions about how truthful Newsom was in claiming the dinner was outdoors. The images threaten his credibility at a time when he and health officials are pleading with Californians to stay home and not gather with friends and relatives outside their households. “I just think it’s a very poor judgment,” said attorney and California GOP committeewoman Harmeet Dhillon, who told KPIX 5 that business owners have emailed her Wednesday, very upset about the Governor’s actions. “I have had Californians write to me desperate about the schools being closed about their business … which was already on its knees now having the boot of the state on its neck. Yet, for Gavin Newsom it’s like Mardi Gras or something,” Dhillon said. Read More

San Francisco Rejects Golden State Warriors Plan To Bring Fans Back To Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO — A plan proposed by the Golden State Warriors to bring fans back to the Chase Center in San Francisco when the next NBA season starts in December was rejected Wednesday. The San Francisco Department of Public Health said in its rejection, “In the present circumstances, bringing thousands of individuals (and households) together – many of whom would travel and return from other counties – creates too much risk of widespread transmission in transit and while visiting San Francisco.” Warriors owner Joe Lacob introduced his plan called “Operation Dub Nation” that would test every person before they walk into Chase Center last week. Lacob was even willing to pick up the estimated $30 million bill. Team management was hoping to fill the Chase Center to 50 percent capacity with the plan. Lacob, who has a masters in epidemiology, came up with the testing plan. Warriors chief operating officer Rick Welts promised in a video statement, “Everyone from our employees to our part-time workers to every fan will be tested.” Read More

San Rafael In-Person Learning Sees Zero Virus Transmission So Far

SAN RAFAEL — Some schools in Marin County show a possible path to reopen in-person learning safely during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city of San Rafael has a unique challenge. It has to transport children from one of the most underserved parts of the city to schools that have started to re-open. The city started busing the youngest students last week. It’s not an easy task, but school officials think they can do it safely, even as Marin County has moved into a more restrictive tier. Each day, more than 300 children from parts of San Rafael are bused into schools like Venitia Valley, which have more space, but are too far from their homes. Read More