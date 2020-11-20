SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 3-alarm fire erupted in a San Francisco Financial District residential high rise early Friday, sending dozens of residents fleeing down fire escapes and leaving at least five suffering from injuries, authorities said.

San Francisco fire officials tweeted that the was fire was contained at around 4:15 a.m. Dozens of residents were nestled in the predawn cold on the streets below the high rise located at 440 Davis Court.

Five Injured in NOW CONTAINED Three-Alarm Apartment Fire (Financial District, San Francisco) 📲 Live on @CitizenAppSFO https://t.co/bN6kPfHIBq — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 20, 2020

Firefighters responded to alarms from the building at around 1:30 a.m. Arriving crews found frightened residents huddled in the street and smoke and flames pouring out of an apartment on the 11th floor. Smoke was also visible on other adjacent floors.

Among those forced to flee was Margaret Lewis.

“The smoke was like a movie,” said Lewis, who lives on the 11th floor. “You couldn’t see down the hallway and it smelled like burning plastic.”

She said was awoken by the building’s fire alarm system.

“A fire alarm went off for my unit and then it stopped,” she said. “I was going to go back to bed, but I could hear people going down the fire escape on my side of the building. I got up and when I came out of my apartment unit, smoke was coming down the hallway.”

Ron Pripitauo was also forced from his apartment. He was jolted awake by a loud alarm.

“We came down,” he said. “We saw smoke coming out of the building and then out of no where — a huge burst of flames. We saw black smoke coming out of the top of the building.”

There was no immediate word on those injured in the fire. San Francisco fire officials tweeted that a fire victim suffered burns and several others had to be rescued from their apartments.

Some residents were allowed to return to their apartments once the blaze was contained.

UPDATE 440 DAVIS REPOPULATING NOW — NUMBER OF DISPLACED BEING EVALUATED — 11 FLOOR (22 UNITS) and 1 UNIT ON RHE 12 FLOOR UNIHABITABLE AT THIS TIME — 4 INJURED pic.twitter.com/HyUdMARXVO — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 20, 2020

Firefighters were still trying to determine a cause of the fire. Streets near the building remained blocked early Friday.