SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose are investigating a fatal shooting Friday night that happened on the east side of the city, according to authorities.

According to posts by the San Jose Police Department’s Twitter account, the shooting was first reported in the area of Orlando Drive and Waverly Avenue at around 5:18 p.m. Friday.

At the scene, responding officers found one adult male victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. The victim was rushed to an area hospital.

Units are currently at the scene of a shooting in the area of Orlando Dr and Waverly Ave. One adult male victim, life threatening injuries. We anticipate some street closures. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes. No suspect description yet. pic.twitter.com/Z0uPKGjLzc — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) November 21, 2020

Police said some street were closed in the area. Residents were asked to avoid the vicinity of the shooting and use alternate routes.

Chopper 5 video of the area showed upwards of two dozen police units near the intersection.

A short time later, police confirmed that the victim had succumbed to his injuries. So far, authorities have not provided a suspect description or any information regarding the circumstances of the shooting.

The victim succumbed to his injury at the hospital. Homicide #39 for 2020. Press release forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/acq7DnnxxO — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) November 21, 2020

The shooting was the 39th homicide in San Jose this year. CBS SF is monitoring this developing story and will provide additional information as it becomes available.