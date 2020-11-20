CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose are investigating a fatal shooting Friday night that happened on the east side of the city, according to authorities.

According to posts by the San Jose Police Department’s Twitter account, the shooting was first reported in the area of Orlando Drive and Waverly Avenue at around 5:18 p.m. Friday.

At the scene, responding officers found one adult male victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. The victim was rushed to an area hospital.

Police said some street were closed in the area. Residents were asked to avoid the vicinity of the shooting and use alternate routes.

Chopper 5 video of the area showed upwards of two dozen police units near the intersection.

A short time later, police confirmed that the victim had succumbed to his injuries. So far, authorities have not provided a suspect description or any information regarding the circumstances of the shooting.

The shooting was the 39th homicide in San Jose this year. CBS SF is monitoring this developing story and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

