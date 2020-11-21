ALBANY (CBS SF) — Golden Gate Fields will extend its suspension of live racing through the end of the month due a major COVID-19 outbreak among the horse track’s staff, officials said.

Golden Gate Fields officials originally announced they would close for one week because two dozen cases had been confirmed. During the ensuing weeks, the number of positive tests has climbed to “more than 200 people living or working on-site at the racetrack.”

Berkeley health officials said they were working with track management to address the outbreak.

“City of Berkeley Public Health continues to work closely with Golden Gate Fields on a significant outbreak,” health officials said in a statement Saturday.

Since the closure began Nov. 13, all employees of the track, owned by the Stronach Group, have been tested and the track has “undergone thorough cleaning,” Golden Gate Fields said in a statement.

Those who have tested positive, health officials said, were isolated off-site, following federal, state and city guidelines.

For those in quarantine track officials were “assisting with off-site housing for those who have tested positive and has arranged for twice daily food delivery.”

Contact tracing has also been done. Those who have tested negative will still need to quarantine for 14 days.

Around 1,300 horses are stabled onsite and will continue to receive daily care and exercise, as needed, according to track officials.