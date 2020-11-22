HAYWARD (CNN) — California State University East Bay published a public database of remote job vacancies across the country to help people struggling to find employment due to the pandemic.

In a press release last week, the university said it wants to help “pull the rising unemployment level in the country back to its normal level.”

The university, about 30 miles east of San Francisco, said it regularly shares resources and job opportunities with its students but chose to expand services to the rest of the country to “enhance their chances of landing a job again.”

The database, which the university says is regularly updated, has more than 3,000 active job openings across different fields and industries. The list pulls from various job boards with remote-based positions, according to the university’s career and development page.

Slack, Salesforce, Zillow, Wayfair and Rosetta Stone are among the companies with jobs listed.

The United States continues to smash unemployment records with more than 21 million Americans currently receiving jobless benefits through some government program.

