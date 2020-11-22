SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday night confirmed that three of his children were recently exposed to COVID-19 from a CHP officer who had tested positive for the virus.

Newsom tweeted out the news just after 10 p.m., noting that he and his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom learned about the exposure late Friday evening.

Late Friday evening, @JenSiebelNewsom and I learned that 3 of our children had been exposed to an officer from the California Highway Patrol who had tested positive for COVID-19. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 23, 2020

Newsom went on to say that so far, he and his wife and kids have tested negative for coronavirus.

“Thankfully, the entire family tested negative today,” a subsequent tweet read. “However, consistent with local guidance, we will be quarantining for 14 days.”

Newsom also noted that he and his wife “had no direct interaction with the officer and wish them a speedy recovery.”

On Friday, a spokesperson for Newsom said that one of the governor’s children may have been exposed to the coronavirus at school and was in quarantine.

The child began a 14-day quarantine “from the date of exposure” after the family was told a classmate at the private school had tested positive for COVID-19, spokesperson Nathan Click said in an emailed statement.

“The family has taken the potential exposure seriously and is following all state protocols,” Click said.

The story was first reported by Politico.

Newsom said last month that his children had returned to their private school in Sacramento, sparking criticism even as millions of public schoolchildren continue to study online or through other distance learning measures because of COVID-19 concerns.

Click said Newsom “has made the safety of students and staff a priority during the COVID-19 pandemic and has fought to ensure that every child – whether in a classroom or at home – is learning.”

The school where Newsom’s child was exposed will stop in-person learning and move to remote learning after the Thanksgiving break through the second week of December, in part because of the higher infection risks associated with holiday activities, according to an email Politico said it had obtained.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.