BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — Three people were hospitalized, one with major injuries, following a two-vehicle collision early Sunday morning on state Highway 4 in Brentwood.
The crash was reported at 4:45 a.m. east of Balfour Road in Brentwood and East Contra Costa Fire Protection District crews found three
people injured and closed Highway 4 in both directions.
A helicopter was summoned to take a patient with major injuries to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. The other two victims were taken to the medical center by ambulance.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.
Speeding has been an issue on Highway 4 for months. On Thursday, an intense CHP crackdown on speeders along the roadway ended up with over 175-plus citations written with over 100 of those being speed citations.
