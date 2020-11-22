WINDSOR (CBS SF) — Two alleged package thieves were in custody after a Sonoma County pursuit early Sunday ended in a crash in Windsor, authorities said.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department said the incident began at about 11:45 p.m. when a local resident observed a subject stealing packages from homes in the southwest area of the city of Windsor.

The resident called dispatch with a description of the vehicle and its two occupants.

Deputies responded to the area and located the vehicle — a red minivan. When they attempted a traffic stop, the suspects fled in a pursuit that reached speeds of up to 80 miles per hour. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle collided with a tree at Shiloh Road and Windsor Road.

The driver of the vehicle was detained without incident. The passenger of the vehicle ran from the crash, but was detained after a short foot pursuit.

Deputies have determined the vehicle had been reported stolen, although the suspects had switched the license plates. Additionally, the inside of the vehicle was filled with approximately 12 stolen packages from various Santa Rosa and Windsor addresses, as well as stolen tools.

The identity of the driver has not been released. The passenger is a 25-year-old Santa Rosa resident who is on parole for burglary and who has been arrested no less than 7 times in 2020.

Deputies were in the process of returning the stolen property to its rightful owners.