FREMONT (CBS SF) — Two teenage boys were stabbed Monday evening in the Ardenwood neighborhood of Fremont, police said.
The report of the double stabbing came in just after 6 p.m. in the 5000 block of Amberwood Drive.
One of the boys suffered a major injury while the other suffered a wound to his hand, according to police. Both were taken to a hospital.
Police said it appears all the parties involved in the stabbing knew each other.
Anyone with information about the stabbings is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (510) 790-6800 and select option 3.
