Filed Under:Alameda County Sheriff's Office, ATM, Castro Valley, Deputies

CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a suspect Sunday night who reportedly tried to steal cash from an ATM at a Wells Fargo bank in Castro Valley.

Broken ATM. (Alameda County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office on Monday posted a photo on Twitter of the aftermath at the scene, where the ATM had been partially dismantled.

Deputies responded around 9:15 p.m. to the bank and found the suspect inside the ATM room. He refused to surrender and a K-9 was sent in, and “the suspect quickly jumped out and into the arms of awaiting deputies,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

No other information about the case was immediately available.

