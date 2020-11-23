FREMONT (CBS SF) — An early morning pursuit of two suspected armed home invasion robbers ended Monday when their vehicle careened into an unoccupied Fremont building, authorities said.

Fremont police said they received a 911 call reporting an armed home invasion robbery at a residence on Ibero Way. Responding officers spotted the suspects vehicle fleeing on Mission Blvd., attempted a traffic stop and a pursuit began.

A short time later, the suspects lost control of their vehicle, slamming into an unoccupied building and rupturing the gas line. The two suspects were detained and a PG&E crew was able to cap the line.

The East Bay Times reported that both suspects fled from the crash scene. One was captured after a foot pursuit. A second was located and detained a short distance away from the crash site at about 6:57 a.m.

At least one of the suspects was taken to the hospital for evaluation of possible injuries. No injuries were reported among the victims of the armed home invasion robbery.

Police said drivers should expect delays on Mission Blvd between Sullivan Underpass and Niles Canyon Rd.

No other details were immediately available.