WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS News) — The General Services Administration on Monday told President-elect Joe Biden they’re ready to start the formal transition process, allowing Mr. Biden access to key funding, office space, classified intelligence briefings and agency access, according to a letter GSA sent to reporters.

Moments after the letter was released, President Trump tweeted that he has recommended the GSA administrator “do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and I have told my team to do the same” but he said they will still fight.

GSA administrator Emily Murphy, who has been criticized for slowing down the process, informed the Biden team in a “letter of ascertainment” on Monday that it may begin the formal transition process and access the resources that come along with that. The news came on the same day Michigan certified its results, and Pennsylvania is expected to do the same on Monday night.

