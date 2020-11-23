PACIFICA (CBS SF) — A 41-year-old San Francisco man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after crashing his vehicle into the garage of a home in Pacifica on Sunday night, according to police.
Pacifica police officers responded at 10:08 p.m. to the crash reported in the 400 block of Copeland Street and arrived to find a vehicle had crashed into the home’s garage.
No injuries were reported to anyone inside the home or to the vehicle’s driver, Gabriel Salcedo Miranda, who showed symptoms of being under the influence and was arrested without further incident, police said.
The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Pacifica police at (650) 738-7314.
