SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) announced Monday that she would not seek the chairman position or ranking member position on the Senate Judiciary Committee during the next session of congress.

The 87-year-old senator who is the current ranking Democrat on the committee said she’s stepping down to focus on addressing climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“California is a huge state confronting two existential threats – wildfire and drought – that are only getting worse with climate change. In the next Congress, I plan to increase my attention on those two crucial issues,” Feinstein’s announcement read. “I also believe that defeating COVID-19, combating climate change and protecting access to health care are critical national priorities that require even more concentration.”

The senator took the seat in 2017. She’s since received much criticism for her handling of both the U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. While much of the backlash came from the progressive side of the left, after Barrett’s confirmation even Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) had to have a “very serious conversation” with Feinstein afterwards.

It appears that Feinstein will not seek any ranking positions on any senate committees in the next legislative session. The majority in the senate will be decided by runoffs in Georgia for two senate seats.

“I look forward to continuing to serve as a senior Democrat on the Judiciary, Intelligence, Appropriations and Rules committees as we work with the Biden administration on priorities like gun safety, immigration reform and addressing inequities in criminal justice,” Feinstein wrote. “I will continue to do my utmost to bring about positive change in the coming years.”