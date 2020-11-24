ANTIOCH (CBS SF) – A married couple from Central California was found guilty on murder charges Monday in connection with a deadly road rage shooting in Antioch last year.

According to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office a jury convicted 26-year-old Tearri Richard and 26-year-old Lakia Poles, both from Tulare, in the death of Raul Garcia.

Prosecutors said on September 1, 2019, Garcia and the defendants got into an altercation at a Chevron station in Pittsburg after Poles’ car nearly struck the victim’s vehicle. Poles called her husband to the scene, who threatened to kill Garcia.

Poles followed Garcia’s car onto Highway 4 towards Antioch. Prosecutors said while Garcia was trying to get away from Poles, she was on the phone with her husband as they both chased after him. Richard found Garcia and shot at his vehicle three times, with one of the bullets striking Garcia in the back.

“We would like to thank the jurors who made sure justice was done in these difficult times,” Deputy District Attorney Aron DeFerrari said in a statement. “We would also like to commend the Antioch police department on an outstanding investigation, they went above and beyond in making sure Raul Garcia’s killers were brought to justice.”

Richard faces a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, while Poles faces 25 years to life in prison, prosecutors said.