Filed Under:Cliff Rescue, Fort Funston, San Francisco, San Francisco Fire Department, San Francisco News

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A father and his two children are safe and sound Tuesday night after fire crews rescued the trio after they were stranded on a cliff at San Francisco’s Fort Funston.

Fire crews said the dad had to call for help when he and his kids ran into trouble on the steep cliff.

The San Francisco Fire Department posted on Twitter that the rescue was underway shortly before 3:30 p.m., asking people to avoid the area

By 4 p.m., all three were pulled up from the cliff and being evaluated by SF paramedics.

At last report, all three are in good health with no injuries.

