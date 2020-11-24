SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A father and his two children are safe and sound Tuesday night after fire crews rescued the trio after they were stranded on a cliff at San Francisco’s Fort Funston.
Fire crews said the dad had to call for help when he and his kids ran into trouble on the steep cliff.
The San Francisco Fire Department posted on Twitter that the rescue was underway shortly before 3:30 p.m., asking people to avoid the area
CLIFF RESCUE FT FUNSTON
THREE PATIENTS STUCK ON CLIFF AT FORT FUNSTON GATE, CLIFF RESCUE IN PROGRESS INCLUDING CHILDREN ALL ARE OKAY WITH NO INJURIES AVOID AREA pic.twitter.com/5PoEDb3uVp
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 24, 2020
By 4 p.m., all three were pulled up from the cliff and being evaluated by SF paramedics.
At last report, all three are in good health with no injuries.
