SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Patrick Willis and Bryant Young, both former defenders for the San Francisco 49ers, were among the list of 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2021, which the organization revealed Tuesday.

This is the second time both Young and Willis appeared on the list of semifinalists for the Hall Of Fame. 49ers General Manager John Lynch, who played free safety for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Denver Broncos, is also on the list for the ninth time.

The 49ers picked former linebacker Willis at No. 11 overall from the 2007 draft class and he went on to play for the team for eight seasons. The NFL named him to the Pro Bowl seven times and was a five-time first team All-Pro before he retired in 2015.

The team drafted Young, a defensive tackle, at No. 7 in the 1994 draft and he played with San Francisco for 14 seasons. Young was also named first-team All-Pro in 1996 and went to the Pro Bowl seven times as well before retiring.

Both Willis and Young spent their entire careers with the 49ers.

This year also saw some big names make the list of semifinalists in the first year they were eligible: Peyton Manning, Calvin Johnson, Jared Allen and Charles Woodson.

The complete list of semifinalists is below (from the Pro Football Hall Of Fame):