SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With a surge in coronavirus cases, the information you need to know is coming fast and furious. Here’s a roundup of the COVID stories we’ve published over the last 24 hours.

Newsom: People Age 18-49 Make Up Majority Of New COVID Cases; State Developing Vaccine Distribution Plan

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday said that nearly 60 percent of new coronavirus cases were among people in a specific age group as positivity rates continued to rise in addition to giving more details on the state’s plan to distribute a vaccine. Providing his regular address updating the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic from home due to quarantining with his family, Newsom started the update by briefly addressing his family’s situation that was confirmed over the weekend. On Sunday night, the governor tweeted that three of his children had been exposed to the coronavirus via a CHP officer that was infected, forcing the family to go into quarantine for the next two weeks. Newsom said that he and his family had tested negative so far and would continue getting regular tests until the quarantine period was completed. Read More

COVID-19 Vaccine: Who Will Be The First To Get It, Which One, When?

PALO ALTO — In a race to beat the pandemic, three viable vaccines for COVID-19 should be getting approval from the Food and Drug Administration, next month, but who will get it first, which one will it be and when? A Stanford immunologist says there is no easy answer to any of those questions since the companies have not released full data for some of these vaccines. But the fact that there are three vaccines is a good sign that the end of the pandemic is closer than ever. “That’s remarkable, that’s never happened before in the history of vaccines,” said Dr. Bali Pulendran, a Professor of Immunology at Stanford University. “Typically, it takes 5 years, 10 years to sometimes 15 years before you can go from a concept to testing in humans.” Dr. Pulendran says some of these vaccines began their clinical trials in March, just a couple of months after researchers discovered the genetic code for coronavirus. Read More

COVID NFL: With Empty Stands Raiders Derek Carr Becomes King Of The Audacious Audibles

LAS VEGAS — A byproduct of the NFL playing its games in front of few, if any, fans because of the novel coronavirus is that viewers can hear loud and clear all the quarterbacks hollering out their calls, cadences and credos. Along with all those audibles wrapped in super-secret code. And Derek Carr has been the biggest star of this pandemic phenomenon. Carr came up short in his showdown with Patrick Mahomes on Sunday night at empty Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where the Raiders lost a 35-31 thriller to the Kansas City Chiefs. But the Raiders QB was the social media darling for his audacious audibles, especially when he hollered out “ James Hardin!” before handing off for a 6-yard gain. Read More

COVID-19 Testing: Experts Believe Getting Tested For COVID-19 Will Get Easier In 2021

PLEASANTON — Eight months into the pandemic and people are still wondering why they are having so much trouble getting tested. Test sites like the one at the Alameda County Fairgrounds are requesting only essential workers and people who have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 be tested. Doctors say the key to stopping the spread of COVID-19 is how fast you can get someone a test and get an answer to them but right now the supply and access is limited. That may change, though. Tiffany Flores drove 51 miles to get a COVID-19 test with no luck since the test site had already closed. She works for Amazon and has been off work. She says she was in contact with a relative who tested positive. Read More

COVID-19 Curfew: Law Enforcement, Medical Experts Assess Efficacy, Implementation

SANTA ROSA — After the first weekend of the COVID-19 curfew, law enforcement and medical community were assessing how it went. The curfew asks residents not to go out between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., but Santa Rosa police say for them, it’s a judgment call. “Businesses that are non-essential need to be closed by 10 p.m. and non-essential gatherings need to be broken up by 10 p.m. and be home if they can. But, we’re not going to be stopping vehicles at 10:05 or stopping folks walking downtown to see if they’re going home,” said Sgt. Christopher Mahurin. But police will respond to loud parties and any other call for service when they receive complaints. Dr. Tarannum Guller is Chief of Staff at San Jose Regional Medical Center. “Whatever you can at this point, please abide by what’s being rolled out because it based on a lot of learning, science,” said Dr. Guller. Read More

Bay Area Stays ‘Uncontested Epicenter’ Of Nation’s Priciest Homes Amid Pandemic; Atherton Most Expensive Zip 4 Years Running

ATHERTON (CBS SF) – While the COVID-19 pandemic has upended the Bay Area’s rental market, the region continues to be the most expensive housing market in the country by far in 2020. The annual analysis by the real estate website PropertyShark described the region as the “uncontested epicenter of expensive housing,” which has 50 of the 121 zip codes with the highest median home sale prices on the country. Fifteen of the zip codes are in Santa Clara County, while another 11 are in San Francisco and 11 more are in San Mateo County. A handful of zip codes in Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda counties also appeared on the list. For the fourth straight year, the website found the 94027 zip code of Atherton, home to several billionaires in the tech industry, had the highest median home sale price in the U.S. at $7 million. Read More

COVID Thanksgiving: Health Officials Warn Negative COVID Test Not A Green Light For Large Gatherings

MILLBRAE — San Francisco Bay Area residents flocked to COVID testing sites Sunday instead to the local supermarkets as the days counted down to the Thanksgiving holiday. Generally, Bay Area grocery stores and markets are in a state of bedlam the weekend before Thanksgiving as shoppers pick up supplies for a traditional gathering. But the COVID pandemic has changed all that and people were rushing to get a test for the virus in the wake of any Thanksgiving family celebration. Still health officials say just because you get a negative COVID test result, you don’t have the greenlight to ignore warnings about travel, large Thanksgiving holiday gatherings and the use of proper social distancing precautions. “It’s one of the biggest misconceptions I’ve heard during the entire epidemic,” said Dr. John Lapook, CBS News health expert, on what a negative test means. Read More

Palo Alto Luxury Consignment Shop The RealReal Sees Surge in Business Amid Pandemic

PALO ALTO — This holiday shopping season will be unlike any other. Despite the pandemic’s challenges, the forecast is looking merry for retailers. The National Retail Federation expects sales through December to grow by as much as 5.2% year over year. The trade group’s bright outlook comes as The RealReal opens a new store on University Avenue in Palo Alto – its second in the Bay Area. The San Francisco-based luxury consignment brand is banking on reaching more customers offline. “What we find with our customers – they love consigning in the brick and mortar stores, they love talking to experts, and they love to see and buy high-value things,” said CEO and Founder Julie Wainwright. Read More

COVID Travel: Nevada Tightens Restrictions On Casinos And Restaurants As COVID Cases Surge

STATELINE, Nev. — If your Thanksgiving holiday plans include a trip to the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe or in the Reno area, prepared for tough new COVID restrictions amid a surge of new cases. On Sunday, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced plans to tighten restrictions on casinos, restaurants and private gatherings such as Thanksgiving dinner in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The new restrictions, which are scheduled to go into effect on Tuesday, come amid an unprecedented surge that has broken records in the state in terms of cases, deaths and infection rates throughout November. The virus has surged throughout the United States and prompted governors to issue a patchwork of area-specific restrictions. California has curfew order in effect in the majority of its counties and, earlier Sunday, Los Angeles County moved to prohibit in-person dining. Read More

COVID Thanksgiving: Safe, Low-Risk Thanksgiving Week Activities In the Bay Area

OAKLAND — The holidays will be anything but normal this year. Still, the Oakland Zoo wants to make it memorable. It just debuted ‘Glowfari,’ which is a socially-distanced, family-friendly experience. Animal-shaped lanterns are lighting up the holiday season like never before. “This is the first time a lantern festival like this is happening in the Bay Area,” said Oakland Zoo Executive VP Nik Dehejia. “So to have these wonderful lights up, going for two months…Just really, we all need some joy, we all need some fun right now.” Glowfari features a mile-long stroll through different habitats, featuring more than a hundred intricate lanterns. It also highlights the Oakland Zoo’s commitment to conservation. Read More