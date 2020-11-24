SONOMA (CBS SF) — Hungry Sonoma residents will be able to head to Sonoma Community Center this Thanksgiving as part of the center’s annual tradition.
Volunteers expect to distribute 500 meals via curbside pickup at the Sonoma Community Center’s back patio at 276 E. Napa St. in Sonoma starting at 1 p.m. Thursday. Distribution will continue until the center runs out of dinners.
Local businesses, including Bright Event Rentals, Paul’s Produce, Sonoma Market, Clover Dairy and Vintage House, have all donated supplies and ingredients for the event.
Meals will be pre-packaged and available for either two people or a family of four. All Thanksgiving dinners are free and available on a first-come, first-served basis. The center welcomes donations from the public.
For more information, people can visit sonomacommunitycenter.org or call (707) 938-4626.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.