SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Officers in San Francisco arrested a man Sunday after an officer spotted him shooting a man in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood, police said.
Around 5 p.m., a plainclothes officer near Golden Gate Avenue and Hyde Street saw the suspect fire a gun, striking the victim. But when officers responded to the scene, both the victim and suspect had fled.
Officers, however, were able to locate the victim and he was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.
Officers also found the suspect and identified him as 46-year-old William Cogman. Officers arrested Cogman on suspicion of attempted murder and carrying a concealed weapon, in addition to other offenses, and booked him
into jail.
