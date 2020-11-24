SAN CARLOS (CBS SF) — Two suspected serial mail thieves were captured early Tuesday after they allegedly rifled through mailboxes at a large San Carlos apartment complex, authorities said.
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department said that 32-year-old Paul McKinney and 36-year-old Joseph Robinson were being held in the Maguire Correctional Facility on charges that include burglary and identity theft.
Investigators said a deputy saw the pair breaking into mail boxes belonging to an apartment complex on the 1100 block of Eaton Ave. at around 5:20 a.m.
Other deputies responded to the area, conducting a traffic enforcement stop on the suspect vehicle as it left the area. Robinson and McKinney were taken into custody without incident.
During the investigation, personal identifications and numerous pieces of mail from other addressees were located inside their vehicle and are presumed stolen. Investigators were following up on leads and anticipate additional victims will be discovered.’
Anyone who has information regarding this incident may call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.
You must log in to post a comment.