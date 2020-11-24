WILLITS, Mendocino County (CBS SF) – A Mendocino County woman and her father, who was wanted in a child sexual assault case, were both arrested last week after he was found hiding at his daughter’s home, deputies said.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said they were contacted by authorities from Modoc County regarding an arrest warrant for 62-year-old Ricky Lee Beck of Willits last month. A judge issued an arrest warrant for Beck, who faces multiple charges of lewd and lascivious acts on a child.

Mendocino County deputies tried multiple times to locate and arrest Beck multiple times in the Willits area, where his 24-year-old daughter Renee also lived. Deputies said they notified Renee about her father’s wanted status.

Last Friday, deputies received word that the elder Beck was at his daughter’s home on the 26100 block of Peacock Road around 6:30 p.m. According to deputies, Renee denied that her father was there. After finding him, deputies said she tried to claim that he was a different person to assist her father in avoiding arrest.

Deputies said Ricky Lee Beck was arrested and booked into the Mendocino County Jail on the arrest warrant and has been handed over to Modoc County authorities. He is being held on $1 million bail.

Renee Beck was also booked into the jail on a charges of being an accessory by harboring a person wanted in a felony. Her bail has been set at $15,000, deputies said. It was not immediately clear when she would appear in court on the charge.