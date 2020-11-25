SANTA CLARA (CBS SF/AP) — The NFL suspended San Francisco 49ers cornerback K’Waun Williams for two games after he tested positive for performance-enhancing substances or PEDs.

In accordance with the NFL’s 2020 policy on PEDs, players who test positive for a stimulant, diuretic or masking agent receive a two-game suspension.

Williams was already sidelined by a high ankle sprain he hurt while playing the Green Bay Packers in week 9. Now Williams is officially suspended for the next two weeks. He is eligible to return after the Week 13 game against Buffalo.

The Niners also announced Tuesday that they have opened the injured reserve practice windows for running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr.

Mostert has been out with a sprained left ankle since Week 6. Wilson went down the following week with a sprained ankle.

San Francisco also signed safety Chris Edwards to a one-year deal, and signed safety Kai Nacua and receiver Shawn Poindexter to the practice squad.

