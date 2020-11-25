SAN CARLOS (CBS SF) — Two men were arrested after a detective saw them allegedly breaking into mail boxes at an apartment complex in San Carlos early Tuesday morning, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
The detective saw the break-in around 5:20 a.m. at the complex in the 1100 block of Eaton Avenue and deputies responded and pulled over the vehicle as it was leaving the area, sheriff’s officials said.
Joseph Robinson, 36, and Paul McKinney, 32, were arrested and investigators found personal identification cards and numerous pieces of mail in the car that are presumed stolen.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.