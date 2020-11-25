SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — One resident died and a dog was rescued Tuesday night when a smoky fire erupted inside a Santa Rosa duplex, authorities said.

Santa Rosa fire officials said crews responded to a blaze reported in the area of Tachevah and Knolls drives about 7:40 p.m. and were directed by residents to a home on Knolls Lane with smoke coming out the roof.

Firefighters forced entry into the unit, while others cut a hole in the roof to release smoke and heat. As crews attacked the fire inside, a search found a resident who had died.

Additional crews were called to help attack the fire and prevent it from spreading to the adjacent unit in the duplex.

A large dog found unconscious in the unit was taken outside and revived with oxygen and stimulation, the department said. The dog was then

turned over to Animal Control and taken to the emergency veterinarian.

The fire was controlled in about 20 minutes, officials said, with moderate smoke damage to the unit and minimal smoke damage to the neighboring unit. Damage is estimated at $100,000.

The victim’s identity has not been release pending identification and notifying of the next of kin by the coroner’s office.

Police and fire officials were investigating the cause of the fire, which does not appear to be suspicious.