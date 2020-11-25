CONCORD (KPIX) – Small businesses all across the Bay Area are struggling due to the pandemic. The Concord Chamber of Commerce says they have a new idea they think can help.

It’s a gift card program but this one is different. You buy a certificate online representing the “Shop Concord” gift card, then Concord will add 50 percent more value to it. This card has real financial teeth.

“A consumer can go in, buy a gift card for $20 and then $10, or ten bonus dollars will come on to that gift card from the funds the city of Concord put into the program,” explains Kevin Cabral, President and CEO of the Concord Chamber of Commerce.

Concord has pledged $10,000 to make this plan work. Nearly 50 small businesses have signed up to promote and accept the gift cards.

Jennifer Jimenez is Owner of La Fritanguera Nicaraguan Restaurant.

“COVID came so I’m just learning to ride the wave!” she said.

Jimenez is one of the first small business owners to sign up. She’s excited that this will lure more customers to her restaurant.

“If you spend $50, you get an additional $25! [That’s like fifty percent on your money!] Pretty much,” said Jimenez.

Down the street is another small business looking for help.

“The shutdowns have been very very difficult on us,” said Robin Eig, owner of Rockin Robbies Musical Instrument Store.

She says the new program is creating special Black Friday Deals that will last past this coming Black Friday.

“If you buy a $170 card, you can have this $250 Guitar or with a $260 card, you can buy this $400 trumpet!”

For participating beauty salons, small animal vets, restaurants, and more, Concord and the Chamber are trying to help as many small businesses as they can, until the $10 thousand dollar fund is gone.

Cabral says as of 10 a.a. Wednesday morning, they have already sold over $2500 dollars worth of gift cards.