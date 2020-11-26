SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the city and the state, San Francisco city officials last week launched the “We Will Recover” campaign as the holiday season gets underway.

The campaign aims to promote ways people can do their part to limit the spread of COVID-19 including staying home for the holidays, patronizing local restaurants and businesses and helping neighbors through volunteering and philanthropic opportunities.

“San Francisco will recover from COVID-19 but what that recovery looks like and how fast it comes is on all of us. Our individual actions to control the spread of the virus, to support our small businesses and to help our neighbors in need is the key to our city emerging from the pandemic together,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement.

“The choices we make in how we spend our time and our money will lay the groundwork for our recovery from COVID and the economic challenges that have come with it,” Breed said. “As we go into a holiday season unlike any other we’ve experienced, we wanted to show people all of the ways that they could support the city, even during a global pandemic.”

The city’s director of health sounded a similar note.

“This is not an ordinary year and this will not be an ordinary holiday. It will be difficult, but our actions this holiday season protect our loved ones and our community in the long run,” said Dr. Grant Colfax.

“Our ability to mitigate this virus is the best gift we can give to our family, friends, neighbors and our local businesses,” Colfax said.

As the city approaches nine months since the stay-home order went into effect and as many as half of the city’s small businesses are at risk of permanently closing, city officials called on residents to patronize them.

“This holiday season is crucial this year for our small businesses and they need our support. As many small businesses continue to struggle through this pandemic, every dollar counts to help them make ends meet and keep thousands of San Franciscans employed,” said Joaqu�n Torres, Director of the Office of Economic and Workforce Development.

More information about the campaign can be found at

San Francisco We Will Recover

