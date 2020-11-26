VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A man died of his injuries at a hospital following a shooting in Vallejo, police said Thursday.
The shooting was reported at around 1:16 a.m. Wednesday on the 100 block of Denton Court. Vallejo police said officer who arrived at the scene found evidence of a shooting but didn’t find any victims at the location.
Investigators determined a shooting victim was taken to a hospital about 20 minutes after the shooting. The 22-year-old Oakland resident was suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was listed in serious condition.
About 12 hours after the shooting, the victim was pronounced dead from his injuries at the hospital. His identity was being withheld pending family notification.
It was the city’s 27th homicide of 2020. Vallejo totaled a record 30 homicides in 1994.
Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Vallejo Police Detective Murphy at 707-648-5430.
