ALBANY (CBS SF) — As local businesses struggle to stay afloat amid COVID-19 restrictions, Albany police are asking for help finding the culprits in a rash of burglaries at establishments on the city’s Solano Avenue.

The break-ins took place Tuesday in the early morning hours at several businesses, police said.

People with surveillance cameras who live near the intersections of Solano and Kains avenues, as well as Solano and Santa Fe avenues, are asked to check footage taken between 12:45 a.m. and 5 a.m. Tuesday.

If any suspicious activity should show up on the videos, police ask that residents save the footage and contact the department’s detective division at (510) 525-7300.

Solano Avenue is a well-known, approximately mile-long roadway spanning Albany and Berkeley. A multitude of restaurants, at least two florists and three art galleries, a movie theater and two supermarkets include the establishments lining the avenue.

The thefts come at a time when COVID-19-related restrictions on indoor dining and other activities have dealt a serious blow to businesses in the city, the Bay Area and the state. Cities and counties are urging people to shop and dine at locally owned businesses to help keep them alive.

