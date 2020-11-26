Comments
SAN LORENZO (CBS SF) — A vegetation fire was burning in San Lorenzo neighborhood Thursday, fire officials reported.
Alameda County Fire Department said the fire was burning near Galway Court in a residential area between Highway 238 and the BART tracks.
There was no immediate word on what caused the fire or if any structures were threatened.
Fire officials urged people to stay clear of the area.
ACFD is on scene of a confirmed vegetation fire near Galway Court in San Lorenzo. Please keep clear of the area. #ALCOFIRE pic.twitter.com/Hc5ivKSCKq
— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) November 26, 2020
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.
