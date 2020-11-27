POINT REYES (CBS SF) — Tragedy struck on Thanksgiving when a crashing wave swept a 4-year-old girl out to sea near a beach in West Marin, causing her to drown, according to local fire officials.

Around 4 p.m., the Marin County Fire Department received reports of a girl being swept out to sea at McClures Beach on the Point Reyes National Seashore. At the time, fire crews reported waves crashing on the shore that were 8-12 feet high.

Despite the efforts of her father to save her by swimming after her, she drowned.

“She was in the water for an extended period of time and then she came ashore, where National Park Service rangers immediately administered CPR,” Marin County fire Battalion Chief Graham Groneman told the Marin IJ.

After being flown by helicopter to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland, doctors pronounced the girl deceased. She nor her father were identified by authorities.

Her father was transported to Petaluma Valley Hospital to be treated for hypothermia, according to reports.

Several agencies helped with the rescue, including National Park Service Rangers from Point Reyes National Seashore and personnel from Marin County Sheriff’s Department, Marin County Fire Department Paramedic Unit, and U.S. Coast Guard.

