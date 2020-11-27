SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — There will soon be an app for international travelers that stores all their COVID-19 testing results and other important data to enable swifter, safer border crossings during the pandemic.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is in the final stage of developing a new digital health passport.
It is called the IATA Travel Pass.
The passes allow airlines to collect and standardize passenger coronavirus data concerning COVID-19 vaccinations and test results.
The airlines are hopeful the IATA Travel Pass will help revive international travel and lift travel bans across the world.
The IATA Travel Pass be in the form of a contactless travel app and will launch in the first quarter of 2021 for Apple devices, and in April, for Android.
