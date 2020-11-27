SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Police in Sacramento on Friday night responded to a shooting at Arden Fair Mall that left one person dead and a second person critically injured, according to authorities.

Initial reports about a shooting that happened on Black Friday at the mall on Arden Way near I-80 in Sacramento started appearing on social media at around 6:20 p.m. Video posts showed multiple police units at the location.

Police said officers were at the scene of the shooting as of 6:47 p.m. and that two shooting victims had been located. Police also said that the shooting suspect had fled.

SPD officers are on scene of a shooting that occurred at Arden Fair Mall. Two shooting victims have been located and the suspect has fled the area. There is no active threat at this time. Police will remain in the area as the investigation continues. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) November 28, 2020

Police said there was no active shooter at the mall or an active threat at the time of the tweet.

Sacramento Fire confirmed that one person found at the mall was deceased. A second victim was found shot at the Chase Bank outside the mall and has been transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, Sacramento Fire said.

Police have not released any information on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

No suspect description has been released so far. Police and fire personnel remain at the scene as the investigation into the shooting continues.