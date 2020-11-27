SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — Santa Cruz police are investigating a double stabbing at one of the city’s public parking lots early Friday evening.
Investigators said two people were hurt in the incident, which occurred just after 6 p.m.
A man and a woman were transported to a local hospital for their injuries.
A police spokesperson said the incident occurred at a city public parking lot at the corner of Front and Laurel streets, which is adjacent to the San Lorenzo River. The location is also about three blocks north of the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk.
There are no further details at this time. There is also no information on a suspect.
