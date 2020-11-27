UNCASVILLE, Conn. (CBS SF/AP) — Playing their third game in three days, the University of San Francisco rallied in the second half to stun No. 4 Virginia, 61-60, in the Homelight Classic for the program’s biggest win in 39 years.

The last time the Dons have upset a top-five opponent was a 1981 win over then No.2 Wichita State.

Jamaree Bouyea scored 19 points, Khalil Shabazz added 14 points and Taavi Jurkatamm had two big 3-pointers in the second half for the Dons (2-1).

Reece Beekman and Justin McCoy each scored 11 points for Virginia (1-1), a 15 1/2-point favorite. Marquette transfer Sam Hauser added 10 points, but missed a 3-pointer with 2 seconds left that would have won the game for the Cavaliers.

A jumper by Hauser put Virginia ahead 54-53 with 3:42 left, but that would be its last lead of the game. Josh Kunen missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 10 seconds left, giving the Cavaliers the final shot.

But Hauser’s attempt fell off the rim and Trey Murphy III couldn’t convert a tip just before the buzzer.

The Dons have improved over each of the three straight days they’ve played. They dropped their opener 76-68 to UMass-Lowell, a game in which they were heavy favorites, and beat Towson 79-68 on Thursday.

They are scheduled to play their fourth game in five days in Bubbleville on Sunday, taking on Rhode Island.