SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Health officials were warning San Francisco businesses to prepare for tougher, new restrictions as COVID cases continue to soar, edging the city/county ever closer to backsliding into California’s Purple Tier.

Dr. Grant Colfax, took to social media on Friday, to issue a dire update.

“Unfortunately, the number of tests (in the city/county) coming back positive in the last 4 weeks has increased 265%,” he tweeted. “That means just in the last month, our positivity case rate was 0.81% and today is 2.15% and going up.”

The last time the San Francisco Health Department updated its public COVID dashboard was on Nov 25. At that time, there were 15,342 active cases in the city. The Mission and Bayview Hunter’s Point neighborhoods have been hit the hardest. The Marina District and Presidio Heights were just a notch below.

Under the State's Purple Tier, activities such as most non-essential indoor activities including indoor fitness, indoor theaters, indoor worship, and indoor museums as well as some outdoor family entertainment must either suspend operations or reduce their capacity. https://t.co/Rbn0byOIZk pic.twitter.com/vJ2VQ3bCui — San Francisco Department of Emergency Management😷 (@SF_emergency) November 27, 2020

According to a public health tweet, once the state moves San Francisco into the Purple Tier, restrictions will go into effect within 48 hours.

“Under the State’s Purple Tier, activities such as most non-essential indoor activities including indoor fitness, indoor theaters, indoor worship, and indoor museums as well as some outdoor family entertainment must either suspend operations or reduce their capacity,” officials tweeted.

While San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin counties have been in the Red Tier, the remaining Bay Area counties are already in the Purple Tier.

Colfax also issued a warning about the city’s testing capacity.

San Francisco is currently experiencing a rapid surge in new COVID-19 cases. Your choices impact how the virus spreads. #StayHome as much as possible. Do not gather with people you don't live with. Always #MaskTheSFup. pic.twitter.com/0s276OgnQQ — San Francisco Department of Emergency Management😷 (@SF_emergency) November 27, 2020

“Please do not use public testing resources in advance of engaging in behaviors that easily spread the virus. Namely to travel or to gather with people outside your households,” he said. “We must ensure that testing is available for those who need it most — for those who are sick, have had a high-risk exposure and those who have no other testing options.”

He also emphasized that a negative test was not a green light to engage in risky behavior.

“A negative test is simply not a ticket to freely socialize without precautions,” Colfax tweeted. “A negative test is not a ticket to mingle with extended family or friends outside of your immediate household.”

While the city has not implemented the kind of stay-at-home restrictions being enforced on Monday in Los Angeles, Colfax’s advice was very similar to his Southern California counterparts.

“Your choices impact how the virus spreads — stay home as much as possible,” Colfax tweeted. “Do not gather with people you don’t live with.”