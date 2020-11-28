BOISE (CBS SF) — The highly anticipated nationally televised showed between the San Jose State Spartans and Boise State was cancelled hours before Saturday’s kick-off because of COVID concerns within the Broncos program.

San Jose State Athletic Director Marie Tuite said the team was in Boise when they received word that the game had been cancelled.

“We arrived in Boise on Friday and learned this news Saturday morning,” Tuite said in a statement. “Our players and coaches were looking forward to this game with great anticipation. It is a big disappointment to everyone that we are not able to play this game.”

The Spartans have had a historic start this season, which started in late October due to the COVID-19 pandemic, going 4-0 for the first time since 1955. The Spartans defense has been a big part of the hot start, ranking 10th in the country in scoring defense, allowing just 15.2 points per game.

It was the second straight San Jose game cancelled by COVID concerns. Last week, the Spartans annual battle with Fresno State was cancelled and declared a ‘no contest’ because of COVID issues within the Bulldogs program.

Boise State was ranked earlier this year until they lost to 14th-ranked BYU and are 4-1 overall and 4-0 Mountain West. It would have been SJSU’s first game on a major over-the-air network since 2006 and a key game in their quest for the Mountain West title.

The Spartans’ next game is Saturday, December 5, when they will hosting Hawai’i.