OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting four years ago of 22-year-old Terrence McCrary Jr. outside an art gallery in downtown Oakland.

McCrary was one of two Oakland men killed on Aug. 14, 2016 outside a birthday party at an art gallery in the 300 block of 15th Street.

Craig Fletcher-Cooks, 20, also died and a third victim was wounded in the shooting, which happened while 300 people were attending a party in the area.

Police said Fletcher-Cooks was with his girlfriend outside the gallery when a group grabbed her. When Fletcher-Cooks defended his girlfriend, he was assaulted and then shot and killed.

McCrary was then struck and killed by stray gunfire.

In a statement, family members of McCrary said, “Terrence was a thoughtful, warm, loving son, brother and friend. He was a talented

skateboarder and aspiring artist. His death leaves a void in the lives of his family, friends and artist community.”

Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call

(510) 777-8572.