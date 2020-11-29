SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A San Jose police officer was recovering injuries suffered after a traffic stop in East San Jose ended with the driver grabbing the officer’s holstered gun and firing a round, authorities said.
San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia tweeted about the Friday evening incident on Saturday afternoon with a photo of the gun, drugs and bags of cash seized in the incident.
Last night a car stop was made, a struggle ensued with the driver, who gripped the officers holstered gun and fired a round. In the car was a loaded .40 cal and 46 grams of cocaine packaged for sale. My brothers and sisters, you are desperately needed. God bless the peacekeepers. pic.twitter.com/Xqh4xpQx7H
— Chief Eddie Garcia (@sjpdchief) November 28, 2020
“In the car was a loaded .40 cal and 46 grams of cocaine packaged for sale,” Garcia tweeted.
San Jose police told the San Jose Mercury News that the incident took place at 6:42 p.m. Friday near the 500 block of Avalani Ave., but no other details were released on the struggle or on the suspect in the case.
Police also did not disclose the nature of the officer’s injury only saying they were taken to the hospital, treated and released.
Garcia ended his tweeted with — “My brothers and sisters, you are desperately needed. God bless the peacekeepers.”
