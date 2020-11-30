SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Adding to the litany of injury challenges he has faced this year, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan now must deal with trying to keep his team focused as they search for a place to practice and play under the new Purple Tier health order in Santa Clara County.

And how did he hear about his team suddenly becoming homeless — from a tweet. And he’s not happy about it.

“They made that decision and we’ve got to deal with it,” Shanahan told reporters after his team defeated the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. “But to find that out through a tweet or a press conference where I have an entire plane coming up to me, I have all wives, everyone’s girlfriends, everyone’s family members, kids, saying that what they heard there. Are we going to be gone for the entire month of December? Are we going to be quarantined for 14 days when we get back? That’s all we could talk about for the last 18 hours because we got no answers from them. I was just very disappointed.”

Faced with a major surge in new COVID cases, Santa Clara County health officials have banned all contact sports from holding games and practices for the next three weeks.

It has forced the 49ers, Stanford Cardinal and San Jose State Spartans to scramble. The 49ers may be playing their home games scheduled for Dec. 7 against Buffalo and Dec. 13 against Washington in Arizona. But where will they practice to get ready for those games?

“We are working out tails off trying to figure it out,” Shanahan said. “You guys (local reporters) want to know the answers, so do our wives, so does everyone who knows us. It was a very disappointing thing when we got word yesterday (Saturday). Our organization has been has been working their tails off since training camp with the county and trying to do this above and beyond all the NFL protocols they’ve asked for whether it’s masks, whether it’s tracking, getting tested every single day. I don’t think you can possibly do more.”

Among those measures has been playing in an empty Levi’s Stadium.

“I got a lot of guys here, he can handle anything. We understand how big of a deal this virus is … that’s why we are so committed,” he said. “That’s why we feel we have done it as good as we can. We’ve not only protected ourselves but also really protected our community. We would love to stay in our hometown, where our fans want us and playing in Levi’s with no people there and only with people who have been tested every single day for the last 5 months.”

Shanahan said he knows the surge is serious, but he’s also dealing with the disruption to the lives of his players and coaches.

“I get it,” he said. “They made that decision, and we’ve got to deal with it… That’s all we could talk about for the last 18 hours because we got no answers from them. I was just very disappointed and very proud of our guys. That I couldn’t give them the answers and they could put it to the side and come out and play like that.”