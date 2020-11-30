SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Ballet was the first company in the United States to perform the Nutcracker and now it’s leading the way with a digital version of the holiday tradition in the era of the coronavirus.

The War Memorial Opera House is all dressed up for the holiday season, but San Francisco Ballet goers can only visit through an all-new interactive, virtual experience from home. It features a previous live performance of the holiday classic, backstage access and other activities.

“Unfortunately, we’re not able to be live in the Opera House for you, but we are going to be streaming it,” said SF Ballet Artistic Director Helgi Tomasson. “It’s really quite remarkable what technology can do for us today.”

Tomasson has choreographed the Nutcracker since 2004. He says dancers that would have normally spent the next month performing the show are now rehearsing for the all-digital 2021 season, which begins early next year. The company is working on four different works.

In October, the city granted the SF Ballet permission to rehearse in closer proximity. Dancers must wear masks and adhere to strict protocols.

“You can imagine dancers not being able to practice their art form, it’s not easy,” Tomasson said. “But, luckily we are able to do that, and we have separated the company down right now to three bubbles”.

Amid an aggressive COVID surge, the city reentered the state’s Purple Tier Sunday. It means popular attractions, including the newly opened SkyStar Observation Wheel in Golden Gate Park must close.

Museums have also announced they are once again shutting down to comply with the new restrictions. Places like the de Young Museum, The Museum of Modern Art, and the Asian Art Museum are now offering virtual visits and online events.

They hope these digital events will give people a way to stay engaged during this latest round of closures.

“I think everybody misses that — being able to use the opportunity to see art, and we just have to be very patient and get through this pandemic, which we will,” added Tomasson.

Access to the SF Ballet’s virtual experience, which can be shared with your family, is $49.

SF Ballet is also partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco and San Mateo – paying for on-site holiday parties for underprivileged youth. All children will have free access to the Nutcracker online.