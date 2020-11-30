SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — A former employee of Santa Clara University was arrested Monday on a child pornography charge, according to authorities.
Santa Clara police said SCU administration was told in October that a makeshift room had been constructed in a basement maintenance shop on campus. Inside the room was a mattress and various sex toys, police said.
Police said SCU administration determined former maintenance worker Jason Cameron Brown, had constructed the room. On October 21, SCU alerted police and turned over a laptop computer belonging to Brown.
A forensic analysis it was revealed the laptop’s hard drive contained child pornography, according to police. Early Monday morning, Santa Clara police served a search warrant at Brown’s San Jose home and arrested him on the child porn charge.
Police said the investigation remained active.
