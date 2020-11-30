VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Police in Vallejo were investigating a fatal shooting in which the victim was driven to the hospital by associates but died of his injuries.
Vallejo police said officers responded to reports of a shooting Saturday at around 9:02 p.m. on the 100 block of Simonton St. Officers arrived to find evidence of a shooting but no victim.
The officers determined the victim, who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound, had been taken to a local hospital by his associates.
The victim, a 20-year-old Sacramento resident, was pronounced dead at 1:20 a.m. on Sunday. His identity will be withheld pending notification to next of kin.
Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Vallejo Police Detective Schillinger at 707-648-4278 or Detective Murphy at 707-648-5430.
The shooting was the City of Vallejo’s 28th homicide of 2020.
