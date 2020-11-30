DUBLIN (CBS SF) — Bay Area rapper ‘Lil Yase’ died from multiple wounds suffered in an early Saturday morning shooting in a neighborhood near the East Dublin BART Station, authorities said.

Dublin police confirmed the identity of the victim, who was also known as Alexander Mark Antonyyo. He lived in San Francisco.

His label — Highway 420 Productions — took to Instagram to announce ‘Lil Yase’ death to his fans.

“We appreciate all the love and support,” the label posted. “Yase loved his fans, he worked every day for y’all.”

Investigators said officers responded to a call at 1 a.m. Saturday from Valley Care Medical Center in Pleasanton reporting a victim being treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

Antonyyo was transported via ambulance to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Initial information led officers to believe the shooting may have occurred near the East Dublin BART Station. Officers searched the area surrounding the East Dublin BART Station and located a crime scene on the 5100 block of Iron Horse Parkway. An intense search for a possible suspect in the area came up empty.

Dublin police detectives along with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab were summoned to the scene to collect evidence and begin the investigation.

This is an on-going investigation while we continue to conduct interviews and process evidence. We ask the public to contact the Dublin Police with any information which may assist with this investigation.