Comments
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man has died from wounds suffered in a Sunday evening stabbing in a Target parking lot at an East San Jose shopping center, authorities said.
San Jose police said officers responded to a 911 call at 7:47 p.m. Sunday to the shopping center located in the 400 block of North Capitol Ave.
Upon arrival, they discovered a man with severe wounds. Shortly after 5:30 a.m. Monday, police reported that the man had succumbed to his injuries.
No other details were released regarding the homicide. There was also no information released about a suspect or motive for the slaying.
It was the 42nd homicide of the year in San Jose — a sharp rise over 2019 when there were 34 and 2018 when there were 28.
You must log in to post a comment.