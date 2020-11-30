BERKELEY (CBS SF) – Prospective University of California students will get several extra days to submit their Fall 2021 applications following a computer outage over the Thanksgiving weekend.
The UC said in a statement that the undergraduate admission deadline has now been extended to 11:59 p.m. Pacific Standard Time on Friday, December 4, 2020, citing “technical difficulties that many were experiencing” on Sunday, the day before the original deadline.
University officials still encouraged applicants to submit their applications “as soon as possible” and not to wait until Friday. Deadlines are being extended for prospective first-year students, along with students seeking to transfer to a UC campus.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UC system has eased certain admissions requirements, including suspending the standardized test requirement for freshmen applying for Fall 2021.
Officials have not revealed what caused Sunday’s computer outage.
