SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The California State University System has granted prospective students additional time to submit their applications for Fall 2021, citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“To better serve high school and community college students facing university admissions challenges caused by COVID-19, the California State University (CSU) will extend its fall 2021 priority application deadline to December 15, 2020,” the university system announced Tuesday. The previous application deadline was December 4, 2020.
The nation’s largest university system with 23 campuses, including San Francisco State, San Jose State, CSU East Bay and Sonoma State, the CSU is planning to continue with distance learning through at least the Spring 2021 semester as the pandemic continues.
“We know far more about (COVID-19) now than we did back in May,” Chancellor Timothy P. White said in September, when he announced virtual learning would continue well into next year. “The virus continues to spread. There is no vaccine and there likely will not be one widely available any time soon.”
In what is already a stressful time for prospective college students, the University of California also extended its application deadline from November 30 to December 4, following a computer outage over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
