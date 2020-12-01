SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – The first round of coronavirus vaccines may arrive in California in a matter of weeks.

The U.S. biotechnology company Moderna will apply for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as the latest study results confirm the shots to be nearly 95% effective.

“To be able to get the results that we’ve seen today, certainly is a feeling of both relief and excitement. Excitement about the impact,” said Moderna co-founder and chairman Noubar Afeyan, in an interview with CNN.

This comes one week after Pfizer asked for FDA authorization for its vaccine, with data also showing that it offers strong protection.

Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted Monday that the state is set to receive 327,000 doses in mid-December.

“I feel hopeful that things can start getting back to normal, but it’s kind of like with this whole pandemic, it’s going to take the world and the nation to all have similar mindset,” said Erin Samuelson of San Francisco. “We have to all be on the same team.”

Next to the city’s COVID test site on the Embarcadero, the Delancey Street Foundation Christmas tree lot was buzzing with holiday cheer.

“I know that a lot more people have been coming out to get Christmas trees early. I know we’re hearing thoughts of them shutting down the whole state, so I think people are trying to get their Christmas tree early, and people want a bit of like joy and normalcy,” said Adam Marks of the Delancy Street Foundation.

If approved, governors will have ultimate authority about who gets the vaccine first.

U.S. airlines and companies like Fed Ex and DHL will be part of the effort to get the vials from central shipping hubs to cities and states.

“I think it’s definitely a positive, but I think it’s also a factor of like having the vaccine is one thing, but convincing people to take the vaccine is the other,” said Nitin Jain of San Francisco.

Katie Russell of San Francisco is looking forward to seeing more data.

“Also want to make sure it’s legit too, think it’s important to get it out there ASAP for those who need it, especially like older folks,” she added.

If the FDA approves both vaccines, more than 20 million people in the US could receive doses in December.