BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — An overnight crash between two vehicles on Vasco Road in eastern Contra Costa County killed one driver and injured the other driver, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

The crash happened at about 3:45 a.m. along the busy, narrow two-lane road connecting Livermore and Brentwood, known for its treacherous curves and frequent collisions.

Officers who arrived at the crash scene just south of Walnut Blvd. determined that a 2008 Chevrolet HHR heading northbound on Vasco began a turning movement, crossing over the solid double yellow lines and into the southbound lane.

As the Chevrolet entered the southbound lane, it crossed the path of an oncoming 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck, which was not able to avoid hitting the Chevrolet, the CHP said.

The 19-year-old driver of the Chevrolet, an Antioch resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not available until the coroner’s office notifies the next of kin. The driver of the Ford pickup, a 49-year-old Brentwood resident, suffered moderate injuries and he was taken to John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek.